Scheana Shay appeared as the "Pizza Girl" on Jonas, as well as making cameos on The Hills.

Tom Sandoval also made a cameo on The Hills during a photoshoot.

amYbjoN6Jek Stassi Schroeder made a name for herself alongside her family on The Amazing Race.

Ariana Madix was "The Hot Girl" for College Humor, and worked on many of their parody videos.

Jax Taylor appeared on a short lived GSN game show where contestants had to guess the lies potential dates were telling them.

Tom Schwartz also appeared on Baggage.