6-Pack Mom Exposed! Sarah Stage Caught Baring Baby Bump In Shocking Untouched Photos

Six-pack abs mom Sarah Stage
has made it her life mission to prove you can be eight months pregnant without gaining a single pound, but RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive photos that throws the Instagram model's theory right out the window. Explosive new images expose Stage as she's caught in her true and natural state — showing off a bare-face and a baby bump to boot! Click through Radar's gallery for the incredible never-before-seen photographs that have all signs pointing to photoshop
Stage, 33, is only one month away from giving birth but barely looks like she ate dinner! Now, new shocking images prove that photoshop is a magical tool as the social media star is seen sporting a fair-sized baby belly through a thin black shirt — a stark comparison to that of the photos she shares on her account.
Just two days ago, eight months pregnant Stage posted this deceiving selfie sporting a set of impossible six-pack abs in a white bikini. Meanwhile, the Internet sensation claims she does not photoshop her images.
But these jaw-dropping photos of a bare-faced belly-baring Stage tell a different story.
Stage was caught outside Instagram sporting a visible baby bump while dropping off her two-year-old son James Hunter at a pre-school near her home in Valencia.
Donning a thin black t-shirt — while still smaller than the average eight-month pregnant woman — Stage is clearly showing, as compared to the washboard tummy she flaunts on the web.
She's even packed on a hefty pair of childbearing hips!
The L.A.-based mom rose to stardom in 2015 for chronicling her tiny bump on social media during her first pregnancy.
Her barely-there bump pics have since left fans baffled.
“WTH? Um, 7 months pregnant? I don’t look like that even when I’m NOT pregnant,” one person wrote on a recent bikini image she posted. Added another: “How is this possible?”
The proof is in the picture.
