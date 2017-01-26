1 of 9
They do, but they don't want the world to know about it! Eva Mendes was caught sporting a giant diamond ring on her right hand, just a few months after reports claimed she'd secretly wed Ryan Gosling. Click through the gallery to find out the latest on their wedding cover-up!
Hey, girl. Mendes, 42, was spotted in a blue flannel shirt and a giant ring in L.A. this week. But the suspicious rock was on her right hand.
Secret marriage? The bauble was prominently displayed on her ring finger, but it was on the opposite hand from where a bride would traditionally place the ring.
Mendes tried to go incognito in a baseball cap and large sunglasses. Gosling gushed about her during his Golden Globes acceptance speech, saying, “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.”
Normally shy, Gosling and Mendes have kept the details about their relationship a secret from the public, but did her ring give it away? OK magazine reported last July that they had secretly wed in June 2016.
In 2011, then-single Mendes said she was not focused on landing a husband. "I personally, don't need a piece of paper," she said. But Gosling seems to have changed all that!
Mendes and The Notebook star made a rare appearance in public with their two daughters: Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 8 months.
The Hollywood stars met on set while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.
