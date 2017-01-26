1 of 9

They do, but they don't want the world to know about it! Eva Mendes was caught sporting a giant diamond ring on her right hand, just a few months after reports claimed she'd secretly wed Ryan Gosling. Click through the gallery to find out the latest on their wedding cover-up!

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Hey, girl. Mendes, 42 , was spotted in a blue flannel shirt and a giant ring in L.A. this week. But the suspicious rock was on her right hand.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Mendes tried to go incognito in a baseball cap and large sunglasses. Gosling gushed about her during his Golden Globes acceptance speech, saying, “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.”

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Normally shy, Gosling and Mendes have kept the details about their relationship a secret from the public, but did her ring give it away? OK magazine reported last July that they had secretly wed in June 2016

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner In 2011, then-single Mendes said she was not focused on landing a husband. "I personally, don't need a piece of paper," she said. But Gosling seems to have changed all that!

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Mendes and The Notebook star made a rare appearance in public with their two daughters: Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 8 months.

FameFlynet FameFlynet The Hollywood stars met on set while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.