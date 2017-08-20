Robin Thicke’s Galpal April Love Geary Displays Baby Bump, Closeness To His Son

It looks like true "Love"! Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary continued spending romantic time together as they vacationed in Hawaii this weekend. Geary showed off her baby bump in a bikini—AND her apparently happy relationship with Thicke's son Julian by his ex-wife Paula Patton. Will Patton be angry when she sees the photos of the three together? Scroll down Radar's gallery for more.

Thicke posted a shot on Instagram on Saturday of himself on a Hawaiian beach with Geary and his son Julian, 7.

Geary, 22, who is 18 years younger than Thicke, 40, is pregnant with his second child. Julian is the singer's son by his ex-wife, actress Patton, 41.

Thicke, his ladylove, and Julian looked very happy spending time together by the sea. Thicke and Geary both wore Dodger caps during the day to shield them from the sun. Although Geary isn't showing too much as the baby isn't due until March 1, she flaunted what she has so far in a blue bikini.

The three frolicked by the surf together in beautiful Hawaii. Thicke couldn't resist sharing his time with Geary and Julian with fans on Instagram, captioning his photo, "Happy Days!"

But will Thicke's ex Patton see red when she sees photos of Thicke, Geary, and little Julian together? As Radar has previously reported , sources said Patton doesn't like Geary or the fact that she is having Thicke's baby. Thicke and Patton divorced in 2015.

Geary appears to be bonding with Thicke's boy by Patton as they pursued fun in the sun together in Honolulu, Hawaii's biggest tourist island. The "Blurred Lines" singer had a bitter divorce from Patton; they fought a custody battle but it's now over. A source told Radar, "Paula hates April, and always has. April has rubbed her relationship [with Robin] in her face, and Paula refuses to accept her, or even acknowledge her."

As Radar reported on Aug. 19, Thicke and Patton finally settled their custody battle over Julian. The couple will reportedly share custody of their son and will attend family therapy together until the end of the year. Both parties will refrain from speaking negatively about one another.

Thicke appeared to celebrate his custody deal news on Saturday by indicating to fans on social media that he, Geary, and Julian couldn't be happier posing on the sand.