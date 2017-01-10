1 of 8
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Rob Kardashian's recent health crisis was sparked by more than just his diabetes, an insider told RadarOnline.com. Click through the gallery to find out what his family fears he's doing, and why they blame his baby mama.
Splash News
Splash News
After his frightening hospitalization last month, Kris Jenner's only son has moved back in with his mom and is being monitored by a nurse, an insider told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"He's really spiraled after the baby was born and the family is very concerned," a source close to the 29-year-old told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kardashian's medical crisis could be worse than the family has let on, the source claimed. "Apparently he started hyperventilating and then his heart rate was very slow."
Splash News
Splash News
Could it have been more than just diabetes? The insider said, "They took blood tests and are waiting," amid fears it could be "something worse."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Meanwhile, Kardashian's siblings and momager are blasting Blac Chyna for all the drama, according to the insider. "They don't trust her," the source told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"And as crazy as it sounds, they think she could be up to anything," the source said about the future Angela Kardashian. "Their imaginations are running wild because he seemed stable before the baby and she seemed to have his best interests in mind, but they fear that's not the case with Blac anymore. They think she is very suspicious and her motives are even more suspicious."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Worried about Rob, the source told Radar that Khloe Kardashian was stepping in to help out her brother: "He asked for a few things from his house the other day so Khloe was going to go over and while she was there she was going to do a sweep of the house for anything suspicious." What do you think is really going on with Rob? Sound off in comments below.
X
Share this: