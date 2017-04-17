1 of 8
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Rihanna took it upon herself to play hype man, security guard, and all-around queen bee at Coachella this weekend — get the exclusive inside scoop on RadarOnline.com!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Saturday night, Rihanna made her first big appearance on the grounds at the Schoolboy Q show, where she caused a major traffic jam in the VIP section with her 20-person entourage. "There was kind of a mini-stampede as people were trying to leave the show, and Rihanna pushed her way to the front and personally held up traffic until she could pull everyone in her entourage through," an eyewitness told Radar. "People were getting pushed around and crushed trying to get out, and she only made it worse."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Meanwhile, other celebrities like Kylie Jenner simply left Travis' set a few minutes early to avoid causing a commotion. Walking back to the artist's compound after the set, the singer and her posse chose to skip the walking path used by every other VIP member, and walked instead on the opposite side of the road, despite huge signs warning concertgoers to stay on the path so that staff golf carts and other important vehicles would not be held up.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But Sunday night, Ri-Ri took her diva-dom to a new level. "Most people in the VIP section decided to stay after Lorde's set and wait for Kendrick Lamar's, which was scheduled to start about an hour after Lorde finished," said an eyewitness. "It was the end of a long day, and a long wait, so a lot of people decided to sit down while waiting for Kendrick."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But Rihanna wasn't having it. "She started yelling at everyone, 'Get up off the ground! This is a hip hop show. If you can't hang, the exit is to your left.'"
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"Everyone around her was laughing and kind of encouraging her, but this one random girl started yelling back at her that she was being a bully."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"So Rihanna went up to a security guard and said that the girl was harassing her and asked for her to be removed!"
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
At the same time she was causing a ruckus, other celebrities including Tyga and Nick and Joe Jonas blended into the crowd quietly with their crews. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: