Saturday night, Rihanna made her first big appearance on the grounds at the Schoolboy Q show, where she caused a major traffic jam in the VIP section with her 20-person entourage. "There was kind of a mini-stampede as people were trying to leave the show, and Rihanna pushed her way to the front and personally held up traffic until she could pull everyone in her entourage through," an eyewitness told Radar. " People were getting pushed around and crushed trying to get out , and she only made it worse."

Meanwhile, other celebrities like Kylie Jenner simply left Travis' set a few minutes early to avoid causing a commotion. Walking back to the artist's compound after the set, the singer and her posse chose to skip the walking path used by every other VIP member, and walked instead on the opposite side of the road, despite huge signs warning concertgoers to stay on the path so that staff golf carts and other important vehicles would not be held up.

But Sunday night, Ri-Ri took her diva-dom to a new level. "Most people in the VIP section decided to stay after Lorde's set and wait for Kendrick Lamar's, which was scheduled to start about an hour after Lorde finished," said an eyewitness. "It was the end of a long day, and a long wait, so a lot of people decided to sit down while waiting for Kendrick."

But Rihanna wasn't having it. "She started yelling at everyone, 'Get up off the ground! This is a hip hop show. If you can't hang, the exit is to your left.'"

"Everyone around her was laughing and kind of encouraging her, but this one random girl started yelling back at her that she was being a bully."

"So Rihanna went up to a security guard and said that the girl was harassing her and asked for her to be removed!"