‘RHONY’ Casting Shocker! Bravo Sends Season 10 Contracts To Lucky Ladies

The Real Housewives of New York just wrapped its ninth season, but Bravo is already prepping for the wives' return! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that contracts for season 10 went out "late last week" — and not all the ladies may ne coming back for more! Click through these slides to get the latest on the RHONY cast.

"They have all been invited back including Ramona Singer ," an insider told Radar. "Ramona had no story line and Bravo had been auditioning new ladies to replace her."

"It was decided that the last season ratings were strong and fan reaction was positive, so they didn't have to fix something that wasn't broken," the insider continued. "Other franchises changing the cast has often backfired and fans don't want to start over in a new TV relationship with a new lady."

"Several ladies that have now been asked to meet with Bravo over three times are pissed," the insider added. "They feel used."

"The ladies have all been told these contracts are non negotiable — no one is getting a pay raise and if they try to play hardball they will be replaced with the backup ladies," the insider noted.

"Everyone is expected to resign," the insider concluded. "It is only a one season deal that they have all been offered."

The ladies have all had drama since their reunion wrapped over the summer.

Tinsley Mortimer has been traveling with her CouponCabin boyfriend Scott Kluth while her ex Topper Mortimer proposed to another woman.