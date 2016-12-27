1 of 8

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Tuesday night, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that this will be, by far, the nastiest season ever! Click through shocking photos inside the catty catfights and diva duels to find out who hates who and why the new cast members are bring more drama than some of the veterans!

RHOBH welcomes back fan faves Lisa Vanderpump, 56, and Kyle Richards, 47, as well as Lisa Rinna, 53, Erika Girardi, 45, and Eileen Davidson, 57. However, the ladies got two new women: Vidal Sassoon heiress, Eden Sassoon and UK-born new money newbie, Dorit Kemsley. And they are intent on turning up the heat on the already-scorching Beverly Hills babes!

Kim Richards, 51, was demoted to "friends" status when she was arrested for As fans know, Kyle's sister,, 51, was demoted to "friends" status when she was arrested for a drunken meltdown at the Beverly Hills Hote l in 2015. But the brunette Richards sister has also had her fair share of dramatic and explosive fights surrounding the fact that she is a veteran housewife. "Kyle is seriously over it," a source close to production said. "The stress is too much for her and she is already considering not coming back next season."

"Kyle and Lisa Rinna are at each other's throats again," the insider claimed to Radar. "Lisa tells it to Kyle like it is and does not sugarcoat anything. Especially when it pertains to Kyle's sister, Kim!"

"Lisa and Kyle are BFFs and seem to think that they own the show now and that there is nothing that anyone can do to get them kicked off," said the source.

Meanwhile, Kyle has been acting like she has it out for both of the new ladies — but especially for Sassoon! "Kyle knows the game more than anyone and is just really good at egging people on," the insider added.