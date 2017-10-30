From Hunky To Chunky! Russell Crowe Shows Off MASSIVE Weight Gain In Shocking Photos thumbnail

Wow

Click through to see the 270 lb. actor letting it all hang out on the beach in Mexico

Once hunky actor Russell Crowe has turned chunky, and the Oscar-winning showed off his massive weight gain while vacationing in Mexico. RadarOnline.com has obtained all the shocking photos. Click through for more!

The man who put the ATE in Gladiator wore a tank top over his growing gut as he sunned in Los Cabos.

The 53-year-old was accompanied by a hot young brunette, but Crowe took to Twitter quickly to dispel any romantic rumors.

“Been told there are pics of me ‘on holiday with a young woman’ in Mexico #thereforameeting #shesmyassistant #defamersbegone #fakeassnews” he tweeted.

Crowe reportedly has packed on the pounds on purpose, for his role in the upcoming coming-of-age drama Boy Erased, co-starring Nicole Kidman. But Radar readers know he has a long history of weight problems.

Sources tell Radar the Les Misérables star has tipped the scales recently at nearly 270 pounds.

“He has a history of gaining and losing weight for movies,” a source told Radar. “But he just can’t seem to get rid of the extra pounds this time.”

Are you worred about Russel's weight? Let us know in the comments section

