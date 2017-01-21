1 of 10

Donald Trump still had a very busy night ahead with three balls to attend on Jan. 20. After a full day of speeches and waving at the crowd in Washington, D.C., following being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, still had a very busy night ahead with three balls to attend on Jan. 20.

Trump and his family members, plus Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, all arrived at the Liberty ball at the Washington Convention Center around 9 p.m.

Melania later shared their first dance to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” The President and President Trump andlater shared their first dance to“My Way.” The President and First Lady’s Inaugural Dance is usually the most anticipated moment of the evening.

His entire family — including daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump — next made their way to Freedom Ball, where the new president promised the crowd, “We will not be taken advantage of anymore.”

Finally, the Trumps relocated to the last ball of the evening called the Salute To Our Armed Services ball, which is held at the National Building Museum. There, the president praised the armed services who were there in attendance and offered to answer their questions.

Trump and Melania shared another dance to “I Will Always Love You,” and later to follow tradition, handed his wife off to a service member to finish the dance with her.

As RadarOnline.com reported, reality star Caitlyn Jenner was in attendance at the last event of wearing a long blue gown. She was spotted posing for photos near the back of the room.

It wasn’t the first presidential event Jenner made her presence known, either. She’d already been part of the Inaugural dinner earlier that evening, where she was wearing a plunging neckline gown.

Radar readers know that Jenner has since been iced out of the Kardashian family. “The Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore and Caitlyn is definitely starting to feel rejected by them,” a family insider previously told Radar.