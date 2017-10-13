Kylie Jenner Debuts Baby Bump In Bombshell New Photos
Kylie Jenner finally gave fans what they have been waiting for — a first look at her baby bump! As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the 20-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star opted out of countless magazine offers to proudly display her bundle of joy herself! Click through seven shocking photos to see Jenner’s bun-in-the-oven!
As fans know, since news first broke of Jenner’s pregnancy, she has done everything she can to avoid showing off her midsection, including wearing gigantic fur coats in scorching Southern California weather!
Do you think that Kylie Jenner is gaining weight? Sound off in the comments below.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
While promoting her make-up line, the pregnant girlfriend of rapper Travis Scott, 25, showed off her baby bump...kinda!
