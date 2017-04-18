1 of 11

Odin Lloy, his friend. Former pro football star Aaron Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder in 2013, and acquitted of a double murder in 2012 before committing suicide in his prison cell early Wednesday, April 19. Revisit the crime scene photos from the shooting of, his friend.

L L Journalists wait outside the house of New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez in North Attleborough, Massachusetts on June 21, 2013. At the time, most reports speculated he would be arrested for obstruction of justice. On June 26, he was arrested for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd.

L L A police car guards the spot where Odin Lloyd's body was found on June 17. Lloyd was last seen with Hernandez and two other men

L L The build-up to Hernandez’s arrest including satellite TV trucks outside his home. On June 21, journalists waited as the pressure built on the pro football star and the company that make Muscle Milk ended Hernandez’s endorsement contract.

W W An Attleboro Police officer blocks the entrance to a vacant lot where the body of 27 year old Odin Lloyd was found on 17 June 2013 in a industrial area about 1 mile from the home of Hernandez in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

L L Aaron Hernandez is brought into Attleboro District court for his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, June 26, 2013. He was denied bail as the state outlined a case heavy with circumstantial evidence against him.

A A Aaron Hernandez appears in Attleboro District Court to face murder charges on June 26. He entered a plea of not guilty and was denied bail.

A A Shayanna Jenkins, fiancée of former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez and mother of their newborn, listens in the courtroom during a bail hearing for Hernandez in Fall River Superior Court Thursday, June 27, 2013. Hernandez was denied bail for the second consecutive day.

A A Already wearing prison garb, Aaron Hernandez enters a courtroom for a bail hearing in Fall River Superior Court Thursday, June 27, 2013 in Fall River, Mass.

A A Aaron Hernandez, reacts to his attorney Michael Fee during a bail hearing in Fall River Superior Court Thursday, June 27, 2013, in Fall River, Mass. Bail was denied.