Action Jackson! Paris’ PDA With Gal Pals Causing Katherine & Joe To ‘Lose It’

Paris Jackson is on top of the world right now! And at the MTV VMA’s the model-actress did not hold back when it came to shocking fans.

But Caroline D’Amore aka DJ Caroline is married to a man!

That clearly didn’t stop Paris from pursuing some girl-on-girl action, but according to a source close to the Jackson clan, “Katherine and Joe are not big fans of her being openly bisexual!”

“She has been outspoken about her bisexuality and this is no surprise to anyone that knows her but her family is having a hard time accepting it,” the source said.

Another day, another dame for Jackson!

“Joe and Katherine are so religious and they believe that Paris' desire for women will lead to a life in hell for her,” the insider added.

“Katherine has tried everything to steer her away from the ladies,” said source.

“She was really hoping that this was just a phase that Paris was going through,” a snitch spilled to Radar.

“Katherine and Joe are not anti-gay , per say. But they do not wish this for any of their children or grandchildren. Paris' bisexuality has driven a wedge between her and grandma Katherine. It is unfortunate,” the family insider added.