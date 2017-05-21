1 of 7
Fans were stunned when Pamela Anderson arrived at the 120 Beats Per Minute premiere at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on May 20. It seemed as though the actress has undergone a drastic transformation!
The 49-year-old stepped out on the red carpet in a long dark-blue gown that clearly showed off her slim figure, but eyewitnesses were distracted by something else.
With her hair sleeked back, it was hard to hide that the former Baywatch star’s face appears very different compared to her days as a television star in the ‘90s.
Anderson, who normally puts on a busty display in dresses, wanted all eyes focused on her fresh faced look.
As Radar reported, the former Playmate of the Month has been fueling rumors about her secret romance with Wikileaks hacker Julian Assange.
“My relationship with Julian … it’s no secret, he is one of my favorite people — and he might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time,” she wrote in a blog post in March.
X
Share this: