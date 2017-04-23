1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Perry and Bloom both showed up at Meyer's 40th birthday bash on Saturday at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. Meyer is the former wife of Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, and their divorce was finalized this year.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI It's apparent the "Roar" singer and actor Bloom couldn't resist their mutual friend Meyer's party. Jennifer is Hollywood royalty, the daughter of Ronald Meyer, the vice chairman of NBC Universal. Meyer has made her own name designing jewelry.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI According to eyewitnesses, Perry, 32, and Bloom, 40, avoided any awkwardness as they both attended the same star-studded party not long after splitting.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Pirates of the Caribbean star Bloom was spotted dressed casually in a baseball cap and jacket with light brown hiking style boots while Perry rocked some cool sunglasses. Bloom has said they split on good terms and added that breakups aren't always "about hate."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Bloom had cozied up to another woman just days before announcing his breakup with Perry, as Radar has reported. He partied it up with Erin McCabe at the Global Green pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI A source told Us that Bloom and Perry "did cross paths" at Meyer's Saturday event and "were at the party at the same time" but it wasn't significant interaction. "They said hello to each other, but they didn't hang out. It's pretty clear they are moving on."