1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split up just weeks ago after about a year of dating. But the two were forced to party together this weekend as Hollywood jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer celebrated her birthday. Click on Radar's gallery for more!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Perry and Bloom both showed up at Meyer's 40th birthday bash on Saturday at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. Meyer is the former wife of Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, and their divorce was finalized this year.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
It's apparent the "Roar" singer and actor Bloom couldn't resist their mutual friend Meyer's party. Jennifer is Hollywood royalty, the daughter of Ronald Meyer, the vice chairman of NBC Universal. Meyer has made her own name designing jewelry.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
According to eyewitnesses, Perry, 32, and Bloom, 40, avoided any awkwardness as they both attended the same star-studded party not long after splitting.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Pirates of the Caribbean star Bloom was spotted dressed casually in a baseball cap and jacket with light brown hiking style boots while Perry rocked some cool sunglasses. Bloom has said they split on good terms and added that breakups aren't always "about hate."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Still, according to Radar sources, Perry split from Bloom after 13 months because she had caught him in a series of lies. "He was being so shady," an insider said.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Bloom had cozied up to another woman just days before announcing his breakup with Perry, as Radar has reported. He partied it up with Erin McCabe at the Global Green pre-Oscars party at Tao nightclub.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
A source told Us that Bloom and Perry "did cross paths" at Meyer's Saturday event and "were at the party at the same time" but it wasn't significant interaction. "They said hello to each other, but they didn't hang out. It's pretty clear they are moving on."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Perry's former beau, singer John Mayer, is apparently not over his ex. A source tells Radar that Mayer sent Perry 100 red roses after she broke up with Bloom. But Perry gave Mayer the brush off and told her assistant to donate the flowers to a nursing home, the source said. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: