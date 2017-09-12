Olivia Newton-John Still Smiling Despite Stage IV Cancer Horror

Olivia Newton-John was spotted looking happy and healthy despite her stage IV cancer horror , and RadarOnline.com has obtained the brand new images. Click through to see the ailing actress in high spirits in spite of her debilitating diagnosis. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The 68-year-old Aussie star was pictured publicly for the first time since it was revealed she's using cannabis to beat cancer. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Paparazzi snapped the Grease star and her husband John Easterling as they walked hand-in-hand through the airport in Melbourne. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Earlier this year the singer-actress announced she was diagnosed with severe breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The illness led her to cancel all upcoming shows in order to take immediate medical action. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“Olivia had already postponed the first half of her U.S. and Canadian concert tour because of excruciating pain that she thought was sciatica,” a source revealed to Radar at the time. “But it turned out her cancer had metastasized [spread] to her back. She’s devastated by this!” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Newton-John went through a similar scare in 1992. She underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and reconstructive surgery. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner