Inside O.J. Simpson’s Chilling Post-Prison Revenge On Kris Jenner!

Bloodthirsty Simpson, 70, has a post-prison hit list, and Jenner, 61, is at the top.

The disgraced NFL star “blames [his] former flame Kris [Jenner] for his fall from grace, and plans to make her pay,” a snitch spills to The National Enquirer. Photo credit: MEGA

Jenner “knows Simpson has put a bulls-eye on her back, and she’s shelled out a fortune to protect herself after he goes free,” a pal says. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The informant adds, “Kris and O.J. have moved in the same circles for a long time, and she’s heard through back channels he’s gunning for her… His rage has been simmering, and he’s ready to blow!” Photo credit: Getty Images