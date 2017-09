Sofia’s big sister, Scott Disick whisked his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie away from L.A. yesterday for a romantic trip. However, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that’s big sister, Nicole Richie, wants the teen to stay far, far away from the troubled reality star. Click through 7 shocking photos to find out why Nicole has ordered her much younger sibling to date someone else. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Scott Disick, 34, sees no problem in dating teenager Sofia Richie Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lionel Richie, 68 her older sister Nicole definitely does! But according to a source close to the youngest daughter of music icon , 68 her older sister Nicole definitely does! Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Sofia thinks that she is in love with Scott,” the insider said. “He took her on a road trip north and she told her family that he is one of the most romantic men she’s ever been with and that he is an ‘incredible lover.’ But Sofia gets obsessed with every single guy she is with.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Nicole is trying her best to keep her sister away from Scott because she thinks that Scott is using Sofia to get back at Kourtney for leaving him for her Younes [Benjima],” the insider told radar, “And he obviously is!” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Nicole thinks that Sofia is setting herself up for disaster by getting involved with someone from the Kardashian clan. She does not want her sister to end up with a broken heart, but knows that it is just a matter of time before he screws her over.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

As fans following the warped love triangle know, Sofia was recently spotted holding hands with 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 23. In addition, Sofia has also dated Justin Bieber, who has been romantically linked to Kourtney several times in the past. Photo credit: MEGA