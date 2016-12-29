1 of 11

Nicole Kidman joined husband Keith Urban and sister Antonia for a Christmas day swim in Australia, donning her usual long-sleeved bathing suit cover-up — see the photos!

No kids in sight!

Just a few days after she was seen reprimanding her daughter on Sydney's Palm Beach, Nicole Kidman emerged for an adults-only swim on Christmas.

Though the actress, 49, covered up in the hot sun, she made sure to show off her famously long legs.

Meanwhile, 49-year-old Urban looked good (and very tan) shirtless!

This week Radar spoke to medical experts who examined multiple photos taken of Kidman over a nine-day time span. Their diagnoses? She's showing the signs of 24-hour surgeries

"More makeup than usual may be camouflaging bruising from treatments," said Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated the star.

Her cheeks "seem excessively full, indicating fillers," said Dr. Placik. "Her lower face seems taut and her upper lip is more elongated, signs of a face-lift!"

Rumors have also been swirling that Urban and Kidman have been fighting "constantly" in recent months

Maybe their Christmas trip will save the marriage!