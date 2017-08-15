See Horrific Images Of Missing Student Bruised & Battered After Month In Woods

Lisa Theris bitten, bruised and battered after surviving a horrific month lost in the woods. The 25-year-old survived Horrific photos show missing studentbitten, bruised and battered after surviving a horrific month lost in the woods. The 25-year-old survived on only wild mushrooms and muddy water during her brutal days in the Midland, Alabama wilderness. She was found alive on Saturday after a driver spotted her naked on a highway. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the incredible before-and-after images.

Theris had several bruises, bites, and scratches on her body. She lost 50 pounds while fighting for her life while residing in the thousands of acres that make up the forest.

Sheriff Raymond Rodgers of Bullock county told local news station WFSA a woman "saw something moving in the bushes as she was driving along the highway and turned around." "She called us and told us she had located the missing person . Finally the young lady has been found and she's alive."

Theris was found covered in scratches and mud after she ran away from two men — Manley Davis and Randall Oswald — last month. The student is believed to have escaped into the woods after she refused to take part in their robbery of a hunting lodge in Midland. The two men allegedly stole over $40,000 worth of items and have been arrested and charged with theft. "She's not familiar with this area and apparently on the night she ran, she went into the woods at night and got lost," Sheriff Rodgers said.

Police are giving Theris time to heal before further questioning her about the incident. "We didn't ask her too many questions," Rodgers said. "We want to make sure her health is good so we got her on to the hospital. We did not interrogate her at that time."

Theris is currently back in her Louisville home where her siblings are worried sick about her long road to recovery. "She is severely weakened, she is in pain, she is emaciated," Theris' sister Elizabeth told WTVY. "There is not an inch of her that has not been affected. We are lucky that she is alive, she is so strong and has made it through so much."