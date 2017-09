Pregnant Mindy Kaling Hides Growing Baby Bump Under Sundress While Filming

11 of 11

"She's got two big movies coming out next year — A Wrinkle in Time on March 8 and Ocean's Eight on June 8 — and she was really getting excited about doing the press and basking in the spotlight," the insider continued. "That's going to be tough to do if she has a baby to take care of." What do you think of Mindy Kaling's baby bump? Do you know who the baby daddy might be? Sound off in the comments below? We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID