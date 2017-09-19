Pregnant Mindy Kaling Hides Growing Baby Bump Under Sundress While Filming

Mindy Kaling'
s baby bump is out and plumper than ever, just two months after the star announced her pregnancy! As RadarOnline.com has learned, The Mindy Project
actress was on the set of her show when cameras spotted her growing belly hiding under her sundress.
The 38-year-old comedian glowed in her layered pink dress as she hydrated with a bottle of water on set.
Sipping on what looked like an iced-coffee, she walked with producers while on break.
After filming, she was spotted crossing a Los Angeles street with a pal while wearing a summery blue and white dress.
The pregnant actress stayed comfortable in flip-flops as she wrapped up her work day.
"Mindy's been having so much fun being a star and meeting and enjoying a string of new guys all the time," an insider told Radar. "Her love life has been all over the place and she can't quite place the guy to the time of conception. So this is a hot mess."
Even though she seems happy with the news, according to recent photos, a source claimed that she's not so thrilled. Her career has bee on fire and she's enjoying her time in the spotlight!
"She's got two big movies coming out next year — A Wrinkle in Time on March 8 and Ocean's Eight on June 8 — and she was really getting excited about doing the press and basking in the spotlight," the insider continued. "That's going to be tough to do if she has a baby to take care of." What do you think of Mindy Kaling's baby bump? Do you know who the baby daddy might be? Sound off in the comments below?
