Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Spend Romantic Beach Day In Malibu Amid Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus
, 24, and fiancé Liam Hemsworth
, 27, were spotted looking relaxed and in love during a romantic beach day in Malibu, RadarOnline.com has learned. The duo – who got re-engaged in 2016 after a brief split – are now living in Hemsworth's tropical California mansion. The singer's latest album and single were inspired by their life in the gorgeous city. The actor ever took the album's cover photo and bragged about his gal's success via social media. Click through to learn more.
As fans know, Cyrus has often spoken out about her relationship with longtime love Hemsworth, saying that she never expected for them to be where they are, after everything they've been through.
She also claimed that while her diamond engagement ring is not her "style," she wears it for Hemsworth, because she knows he loves her.
According to a source, "Malibu brought out her softer, more emotional side."
She said to Billboard about the release of her album: "They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in the relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"
Speaking of rekindling her romance with Hemsworth, she said: "I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other
."
As Radar readers know, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2010, when Cyrus' mother casted the actor as her leading co-star. They dated for years until Hemsworth popped the question and they broke up. Now, it seems, they are happier than ever! Do you think a Cyrus-Hemsworth wedding is in the near future? Sound off in the comments below.
