1 of 10

Meghan Markle ! A secret wedding album obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals why the Suits star could be a perfect fit for raunchy royal Prince Harry. Before she was a potential princess, was a sassy young bride ! A secret wedding album obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals why the Suits star could be a perfect fit for raunchy royal

Markle, now 35, wed producer Trevor Engelson on the beach in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in September 2011. They looked happy here, but would divorce less than two years later!

No couture gown for this bride! "Meghan's simple and sexy wedding gown fit the relaxed mood of the ceremony," an insider told Radar.

The wedding itinerary included a Thursday night get-together over cocktails; a Friday beach party; the Saturday ceremony, and a Sunday brunch.

The exclusive Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios was the site of the laid-back affair.

Markle can clearly keep up with party boy Harry! She rocked a skimpy yellow bikini to get down and dirty during a drinking game, said the source.

Bottles of booze littered the table during Markle's celebrations.