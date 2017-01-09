1 of 10
Before she was a potential princess, Meghan Markle was a sassy young bride! A secret wedding album obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals why the Suits star could be a perfect fit for raunchy royal Prince Harry.
Markle, now 35, wed producer Trevor Engelson on the beach in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in September 2011. They looked happy here, but would divorce less than two years later!
Would the queen be amused? Markle's mom Doria Ragland, was tight and toned in a bikini for the wedding getaway.
No couture gown for this bride! "Meghan's simple and sexy wedding gown fit the relaxed mood of the ceremony," an insider told Radar.
She and Engelson cut loose at the ceremony. Said the source, "It seemed like they all just wanted to party!"
The wedding itinerary included a Thursday night get-together over cocktails; a Friday beach party; the Saturday ceremony, and a Sunday brunch.
Markle can clearly keep up with party boy Harry! She rocked a skimpy yellow bikini to get down and dirty during a drinking game, said the source.
There was even a "wheelbarrow race" on the beach! Markle proved she had no problem showing off her hot bod. Do you think the royals will be scandalized by Markle's wedding photos? Let us know in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
