‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Looks Glum After Pleading Guilty To Child Porn Charges

Glee star Mark Salling , 35, was just spotted looking glum while on the streets of Los Angeles, two days after pleading guilty to child porn possession! The troubled actor looked exhausted and unkempt as he stepped out to grab some food in the neighborhood. As RadarOnline.com readers know, the star will likely face 7 years behind bars, followed by 20 years of supervised release. Click through to see the latest photos. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Salling tried to avoid the cameras as he stepped out of his car to pick up his take out. He looked frazzled and sulky as ever as he enjoyed one of his last meals before his prison sentence. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The formerly beloved Glee singer and actor, wore an oversize black sweater, loose navy pants and flip flops for the outing. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

As Radar readers know, Salling was accused of possessing child pornography about two years ago, when he disclosed the disturbing images to an adult female companion and was later investigated by the FBI Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Two days ago, he pled guilty to having downloaded “thousands of images of child pornography” in his home computer. He also agreed to make “full restitution” of $50,000 to each of his victims. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

The sick actor is no longer allowed to speak to any individual under 18, unless he or she is accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Salling is also prohibited from visiting school yards, parks, playgrounds, arcades and swimming pools. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

As Radar previously reported , Salling’s porn featured children as young as 5 years old! He even possessed a video that featured the child performing oral sex on an adult male. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

“The government has produced discovery to the defense, including 100,000 pages of reports, photographs and forensic examination results,” the U.S. attorneys wrote at the time of the discovery, adding that they also found “several digital devices containing images of child pornography.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Naya Rivera claimed in her memoir that she wasn’t surprised by the child porn allegations. “When Mark dumped me, I thought it was the worst thing ever, but can you imagine if that didn’t happen? And I was laying there in bed when the battering ram came through the door?” She wrote. Salling’s ex-girlfriend and former Glee co-starclaimed in her memoir that she wasn’t surprised by the child porn allegations. “When Mark dumped me, I thought it was the worst thing ever, but can you imagine if that didn’t happen? And I was laying there in bed when the battering ram came through the door?” She wrote. Photo credit: INSTAR Images