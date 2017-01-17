1 of 12

Malia Obama is President Barack Obama's oldest daughter getting down and dirty late-night at a Washington, DC, nightclub. is STILL partying her way around the world! RadarOnline.com has obtained an explosive video tape ofoldest daughter getting down and dirty late-night at a Washington, DC, nightclub.

Malia is only 18, but she made the cut for an 18+ night at Ultrabar in DC January 13. Despite the more flexible age range, the club boasted they'd have "6 bars" ready to serve partiers. According to an eyewitness, Malia was not seen drinking, but she was definitely having a good time.

"She was dancing scandalously and twerking," the source told Radar. "She was with a bunch of young, tough body guards but they looked too young to be Secret Service. A guy came up to her and tried to flirt but she didn't give him the time of day. She looked like she was having a great time."

Another eyewitness said, "All I could definitively tell you is her hair looked awesome and she looks way younger in person. Her secret service is scary. She was hanging out in VIP at ultra bar. Because is was an 18+ dance night, she didn't do anything bad to get in." And another added, "No she wasn't drinking. She was being a regular 18-year-old girl." Sources said she left around 12:30 am.

This is just the latest incident in Malia's wild year. Although she was accepted to Harvard and expected to matriculate in fall 2016, she decided to take a year off – apparently just to sow her wild oats.Seen here, she was spotted what one onlooker claimed was "pot" at Lollapalooza in Chicago in July.

Also at Lollpalooza, she brazenly bared her butt cheeks and twerked onstage in front of thousands!

After Radar released the video of her smoke sesh, cheeky Malia stepped out at the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia wearing a snarky tee that read "Smoking Kills" – and her Harvard cap.

But that same September weekend, she fanned the flames of controversy yet again when she was spotted at a Philly dorm party in the same frame as what appeared to be a bong!

And sources said she was secretly rushed out of a house party that was busted by cops on Martha's Vineyard in August 2016.

Her sister Sasha Obama, 15, was spotted frolicking around Miami Beach on January 14. Could she be the next Obama girl gone wild