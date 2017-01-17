1 of 12
Malia Obama is STILL partying her way around the world! RadarOnline.com has obtained an explosive video tape of President Barack Obama's oldest daughter getting down and dirty late-night at a Washington, DC, nightclub.
"She was dancing scandalously and twerking," the source told Radar. "She was with a bunch of young, tough body guards but they looked too young to be Secret Service. A guy came up to her and tried to flirt but she didn't give him the time of day. She looked like she was having a great time."
Another eyewitness said, "All I could definitively tell you is her hair looked awesome and she looks way younger in person. Her secret service is scary. She was hanging out in VIP at ultra bar. Because is was an 18+ dance night, she didn't do anything bad to get in." And another added, "No she wasn't drinking. She was being a regular 18-year-old girl." Sources said she left around 12:30 am.
This is just the latest incident in Malia's wild year. Although she was accepted to Harvard and expected to matriculate in fall 2016, she decided to take a year off – apparently just to sow her wild oats.Seen here, she was spotted what one onlooker claimed was "pot" at Lollapalooza in Chicago in July.
After Radar released the video of her smoke sesh, cheeky Malia stepped out at the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia wearing a snarky tee that read "Smoking Kills" – and her Harvard cap.
But that same September weekend, she fanned the flames of controversy yet again when she was spotted at a Philly dorm party in the same frame as what appeared to be a bong!
Insiders told Radar that Barack was furious with his teen daughter's wild behavior. Not long before, in July, she was spotted partying at an Amsterdam nightclub.
And sources said she was secretly rushed out of a house party that was busted by cops on Martha's Vineyard in August 2016.
Her sister Sasha Obama, 15, was spotted frolicking around Miami Beach on January 14. Could she be the next Obama girl gone wild?
Meanwhile, the first family is moving out of the White House and into their new Washington, DC, home. Do you think Malia has gone too far or is she simply a normal teen girl? Let us know in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: