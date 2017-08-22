Wild First Daughter Tamed? Barack Obama Helps Hard-Partier Malia Move Into Harvard thumbnail

Wild First Daughter Tamed? Barack Obama Helps Hard-Partier Malia Move Into Harvard

Michelle and ex-prez drop off teen at her dorm after rowdy ‘gap year’!

Wild child Malia Obama had some big help from her famous parents, Michelle and Barack, moving into her dorm at Harvard University. After getting caught partying with what an eyewitness claims was “pot” during her “gap year,” the 19-year-old former First Daughter had to buckle down and start studying in college. From getting rowdy at Lollapalooza to twerking while underage in a boozy bar, Malia took advantage of her time off before classes started. Going through Freshman Orientation on August 22, fall semester wasn't scheduled to start for another week for the hard-partying new student. Click through the gallery to see the former President and First Lady drop their daughter off at college.
From the White House to Cambridge! Malia’s famous parents were spotted by a fellow student as they helped their daughter move into her dorm. Barack, 56, was in a blue polo shirt with sunglasses and Michelle, 53, wore a sleeveless tan tank top. Malia looked fashionable as always in a cute black dress as she chatted with her new friends following her wild year of partying.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Another student’s sister was thrilled that her brother would be bunking with Malia in the prestigious university dorm. “My brother and Malia are about to be besties...as my dad stalks her.” Clearly a fan of the ex-Commander-in-Chief, she gushed on Twitter: “Obama is about to start inviting my family on family vacations. He's gonna let me call him Barack.”
As Radar previously reported exclusively, Malia was caught red-handed smoking a suspicious cigarette while twerking away at Lollapalooza in Chicago in July 2016. “I caught Malia smoke pot and I have the pictures to prove it,” eyewitness Jerrdin Selwyn told Radar. “She was only a few feet away from me and you could smell the marijuana smoke coming from the cigarette she took a hit on.”
Just a few weeks before she moved into Harvard, Malia was spotted back at Lollapalooza getting crazy on the dance floor.
Radar exclusively published an explosive video tape of Malia getting down and dirty late-night at a Washington, DC, nightclub. "She was dancing scandalously and twerking," a spy said about the ex-prez' daughter.

