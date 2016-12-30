1 of 12
Luann de Lesseps’ New Years Eve nuptials are finally here — but will they go off without a hitch? Click through these slides to get the latest on her fairytale wedding dreams!
Then, Bethenny Frankel revealed to the Countess that her man had been unfaithful. One of the Skinnygirl’s friends sent her photos of D’Agostino making out with another woman at the Regency Hotel — where he would frequently stay with his fiancée.
The businessman exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com at the time that he “deeply regretted” his actions, and his fiancée gladly forgave him.
Dorinda Medley will definitely be in attendance though, as she is serving as a bridesmaid.
