Lisa Marie Presley is putting on a happy face for her kids as Michael Lockwood Looms. The only daughter of Elvis treated her twin girls Harper and Finley, nine, to a day out at the Ventura County Fair over the weekend. The star is putting on a happy face for her kids as her nasty divorce battle fromLooms. The only daughter oftreated her twin girlsand, nine, to a day out at the Ventura County Fair over the weekend. The star put her divorce woes behind her as she played traditional fair games, with one of girls winning a pet goldfish. Lisa cuddled up to her girls as they had food, cradling one of them on her lap. Click through for photos! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The mother and her daughters dressed up in period-style costume for a fun photo. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The trio took in some much needed mother-daughter time as they browsed souvenirs at the fair’s stalls. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Although it is unknown what custody arrangements Presley and Lockwood have agreed to, Finley and Harper are said to be visiting both parents at this time. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

As Radar previously reported earlier this year, the Beverly Hills P.D. officers confirmed they had taken several items from Lockwood's home amid accusations of "disturbing" images of children discovered on his computer. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Marie Presley claimed in court papers that cops found 80 of Lockwood's devices during a raid, though they haven't been fully analyzed at this time: "I was shocked, horrified, and sick to my stomach. I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Presley and Lockwood married in 2006, filing for divorce ten years later in June 2016, the same month cops were called out. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner