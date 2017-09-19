Lindsay Lohan’s Face Is Unrecognizable Amid Botched Plastic Surgery Buzz

Faded star Lindsay Lohan
was spotted looking bizarre and totally unrecognizable during an appearance at the Jorge Vazquez Spring / Summer 2018 collection in Madrid's Santo Mauro Hotel. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the actress was pictured smiling in a red dress and matching lipstick as she posed for the cameras this past Monday. Her face looked like it had been botched with cheek fillers and her eyebrows looked entirely out of place. She seemed dazed and confused amid her latest legal drama. See the shocking photos!
While he rep denied all claims against Lohan, this was not the first time he troubled actress was caught defying the law.
Back in 2011, she was blamed for taking a $2,500 necklace from a California jewelry store.
She was found guilty of the crime and also of violating her probation. Lohan was then sentenced to 120 days in jail in April, but was released a month later and carried out the rest of her sentence on house arrest.
