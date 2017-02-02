1 of 8
Lindsay Lohan turned heads in Greece this week, snuggling up to a mystery man while partying the evening away in a Greece nightclub.
Is the old LiLo back in business?
After weeks (arguably months) of bizarre behavior, Lohan is back on the party scene.
The 30-year-old seems equally ready to be playing the dating game again!
Lohan cozied up to a sexy mystery man while sipping on her drink in the nightclub.
She smiled coyly as he whispered in her ear — oh my! Perhaps she was trying to make ex-fiance Egor Tarabasov jealous.
Meanwhile, sources say Lohan, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past, is desperate for a comeback in the form of Mean Girls 2.
Do you think Lindsay hooked up with her mystery man? Sound off in the comments below!
