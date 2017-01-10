1 of 7

Is Lindsay Lohan OK? The troubled starlet flashed cut and bruised legs at a glamorous party in Italy this week, less than six months after she nearly lost a fingertip in what she called a boating accident. Click through the gallery to see the worrisome photos.

Lohan, 30, was almost unrecognizable when she blew a kiss to the camera with a puffy face and squinty eyes on the red carpet on January 9, 2017, at the Firenze4Ever 14th Edition Party hosted by LuisaViaRoma in Florence, Italy.

Even more disturbing than her distorted face , the Mean Girls star's long dress exposed her battered legs – covered in red marks, bumps and welted spots clearly visible through the slit.

Lohan has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, seeking help in rehab six times in 10 years.

As Radar exclusively reported, she was caught in a brutal battle with her then-fiancé, Igor Tarabasov on the beach in Greece in July 2016. He grabbed the starlet and dragged her to the ground during a shocking fight.

They split not long after, and Lohan's scheduled post-breakup interview on the Russian TV show Let Them Talk was a huge disaster, with claims from insiders that she had blown off the interview for "Russian vodka."