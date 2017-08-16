The Love Boat! Inside ‘Titanic’ Stars Leo & Kate’s Secret Red-Hot Getaway

Almost 20 years after their blockbuster movie Titanic rocketed Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio to superstardom, the pair reunited in France and holed up in his luxurious villa. Now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the photos of the close pair’s secret getaway! Click through the gallery to see all the shots of DiCaprio and Winslet showing off their affection for one another.

Winslet was there to attend a charity gala for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

During their downtime , the two stripped down to their swimsuits and showed off their affection for one another.

“Leo has had strong feelings for Kate since the day he met her,” an insider noted

“He thought she was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen, and still does,” said the source.

Turns out the feeling is mutual. Winslet has no problem reciprocating her 42-year-old former co-star’s deep affection.

“I’ve loved you for 13 years,” Winslet revealed in her Golden Globe speech in 2008. “I love you with all my heart, I really do.”

“Our chemistry naturally happened,” the Wolf of Wall Street star has said.