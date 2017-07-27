Leonardo DiCaprio Flirts Up A Storm With String Of Gorgeous Women At St. Tropez Club

Hollywood hunk Leonardo DiCaprio
was just caught showing off his charm amongst a crowd of beautiful women at a St. Tropez club, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 42-year-old the hard-partying actor
was spotted looking casual in a baseball cap while in the French nightclub as he was instantly surrounded by a swarm of gorgeous ladies.
He was pictured whispering in a mystery woman’s ear, just moments after he was seen laughing it off with a much-younger model!
DiCaprio – who recently ended his relationship with model Nina Agdal
– was smitten as yet another gal cozied up to him while holding a drink
.
The Titanic heartthrob – who’s recently been linked to British babe Roxy Horner
– was all smiles as he received waves of attention from the stunning ladies
.
A pair of models were seen cuddling up to DiCaprio, as one of them intimately touched his shoulder and whispered in his ear.
The longtime bachelor laughed it off as he continued chatting with the girls while on the dance floor.
The Wolf of Wall Street actor was then seen holding a drink next to his male pals.
Until another flawless gal scooted up to him and soaked up more of his well-known charm.
