Leonardo dicaprio flirts women st tropez

Playboy At 42

Leonardo DiCaprio Flirts Up A Storm With String Of Gorgeous Women At St. Tropez Club

Is there such a thing as TOO MANY women for the ‘Titanic’ heartthrob?

By
Posted on
Leonardo dicaprio flirts women st tropez
View gallery 11
Coleman-Rayner
Leonardo DiCaprio Flirts Up A Storm With String Of Gorgeous Women At St. Tropez Club
1 of 11
Hollywood hunk Leonardo DiCaprio was just caught showing off his charm amongst a crowd of beautiful women at a St. Tropez club, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The 42-year-old the hard-partying actor was spotted looking casual in a baseball cap while in the French nightclub as he was instantly surrounded by a swarm of gorgeous ladies.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

He was pictured whispering in a mystery woman’s ear, just moments after he was seen laughing it off with a much-younger model!

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

DiCaprio – who recently ended his relationship with model Nina Agdal – was smitten as yet another gal cozied up to him while holding a drink.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The 42-year-old playboy’s insane $25K beauty routine must be working, because DiCaprio looked handsome as ever as he flirted with a beautiful woman in the colorfully-lit club.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The Titanic heartthrob – who’s recently been linked to British babe Roxy Horner – was all smiles as he received waves of attention from the stunning ladies.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

A pair of models were seen cuddling up to DiCaprio, as one of them intimately touched his shoulder and whispered in his ear.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The longtime bachelor laughed it off as he continued chatting with the girls while on the dance floor.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The Wolf of Wall Street actor was then seen holding a drink next to his male pals.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Until another flawless gal scooted up to him and soaked up more of his well-known charm.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

What do you think of DiCaprio’s flirty club night? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Comments