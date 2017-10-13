Lady Gagais done with “Bad Romance” — she’s set to marry her high-powered agent, Christian Carino, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Click through the gallery to find out more!
Gaga Giddy Over Secret Engagement To Her Agent Boyfriend!
Photo credit: Getty Images
"Christian popped the question in early September, and even gave her a monster-sized diamond," a source spilled to Radar.
"Gaga has been gushing about how much she loves him, but she's holding off wearing the ring because she isn't ready to make an announcement."
Besides that, Carino's no stranger to famous ladies — he's worked with Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and Amber Heard.
Carino previously dated Lauren Cohan of TV's The Walking Dead, but now "he's head over heels for Gaga," said the source. "I think they'll be married before the New Year."
