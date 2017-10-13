Gaga Giddy Over Secret Engagement To Her Agent Boyfriend! thumbnail

Gaga Giddy Over Secret Engagement To Her Agent Boyfriend!

Lady Gaga is done with “Bad Romance” — she’s set to marry her high-powered agent, Christian Carino, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Click through the gallery to find out more!

"Christian popped the question in early September, and even gave her a monster-sized diamond," a source spilled to Radar.

"Gaga has been gushing about how much she loves him, but she's holding off wearing the ring because she isn't ready to make an announcement." http://radaronline.com/videos/lady-gaga-boyfriend-christian-carino/

The source says the diva, 31, plans to keep a "Poker Face" about marriage plans until she breaks the news to her former fiancé, Chicago Fire hunk Taylor Kinney. The two dated for five years before splitting in July 2016.

"She didn't want Taylor to find out about the engagement from anyone but her!" revealed the source. "They desperately wanted it to work out between them, but Taylor's just too traditional, and their careers kept them apart too much."

Distance is no problem for Gaga and Carino, 49, since he always travels with her, the source revealed.

Besides that, Carino's no stranger to famous ladies — he's worked with Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and Amber Heard.

Carino previously dated Lauren Cohan of TV's The Walking Dead, but now "he's head over heels for Gaga," said the source. "I think they'll be married before the New Year."

