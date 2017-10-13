Gaga Giddy Over Secret Engagement To Her Agent Boyfriend!

8 of 8

Carino previously dated Lauren Cohan of TV's The Walking Dead, but now "he's head over heels for Gaga," said the source. "I think they'll be married before the New Year." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images