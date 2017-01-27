1 of 12

Kim's husband Kanye West. See photos of the whole clan boarding a private jet, minus the miserable rapper. The Kardashians are off on another tropical getaway, but this time without 's husband. See photos of the whole clan boarding a private jet, minus the miserable rapper.

It's a family affair! Well, sort of.

The Kardashian klan was spotted boarding a private jet headed for Costa Rica on Thursday.

Kylie Jenner was spotted doting on boyfriend Tyga's son, King Cairo, with the rapper following close behind.

Even Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble was there!

So why wasn't Kanye invited?

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI North and Saint, to the plane. In recent weeks, divorce reports have dogged Kimye and the rapper's absence seemed to fuel rumors even further . For their trip, Kim kept it casual in an oversized camouflage jacket, leading her adorable children,, to the plane.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Of course, an insider told Radar the reality star's marriage to Kanye will last — for now. “Kim really does not want to deal with her image being ruined because of another sloppy divorce,” the family source told Radar. “So at the moment, that is not an option.”

FameFlynet FameFlynet Doting mom! Kim seemed just fine without Kanye's help.

Kourtney. As Radar reported, Scott Disick's return from Dubai earlier this month was not a happy homecoming. Despite his recent reunion with Kourt, an insider told Radar that Disick and the KUWTK star are more estranged than ever after his To make matters worse, the couple's relationship trouble seems to have rubbed off on sister. As Radar reported, Scott Disick's return from Dubai earlier this month was not a happy homecoming. Despite his recent reunion with Kourt, an insider told Radar that Disick and the KUWTK star are more estranged than ever after his latest bad behavior

Disick, 33, went MIA during his recent trip to Dubai — where he was supposed to be escorting Kim on a business trip. And Kourtney wasn’t happy. "Kourtney let Scott have it when he returned home! It seems like she just can’t trust Scott anymore," an insider told Radar.