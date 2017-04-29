1 of 8
Not only has Kylie Jenner transformed into a Kim Kardashian lookalike, but now, her fans are attacking her for the same thing her sex tape star sister was blasted for earlier this week.
But fans were quick to notice a bizarre mark situated on her butt. "Awe you alright Kylie what's that scar," one fan commented on the snap.
But others posed the idea that she had fallen into family tradition by getting butt implants. "What happened to ur [sic] butt?" another fan asked.
"I love Kylie but I have been looking at this and I don't get how you can have such a flat skinny waist but a bigger butt like it doesn't make sense," added another user. But after a closer look, it turns out the mark is Kylie's latest tattoo.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a 100,000 followers ditched Kim earlier this week after un-photoshopped images surfaced of her vacation in Mexico .
Fans began firing out insults, calling the Keeping Up With The Kardashians diva a "fake" and "misleading" them.
"Kim you make me feel sick talking about your flawless body when you run to the plastic surgeon for everything," an angry fan wrote. "There is nothing real about you." Do you think Kylie has had work done on her butt too? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
