Kris Jenner will do almost anything to keep her famous kids on TV. But as ratings for Keeping Up with the Kardashians continue to plummet, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she's hitting a new low in her battle to stay in the spotlight.

According to a Kardashian family insider, "Kris is working her butt off right now!"

As fans know, Kris' longtime relationship with boytoy Corey Gamble, 35, ended abruptly recently after the momager told her man that she needed space to focus on her family's sinking ship of a reality show.

To make matters worse, Kris is also currently in a nasty feud with her ex-wife, Caitlyn Jenner, 67, over the transgender icon's new autobiography, The Secrets of My Life. After Caitlyn trashed her in the tell-all, Kris scrambled to film her reaction for KUWTK. "Kris is now using Caitlyn because of all the drama with her book to bring ratings," said the insider.

Meanwhile, Kim, 36, Kourtney, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are currently parading their hot bodies around Mexico to celebrate Kourtney's birthday. "Kris told the girls that they really need to step it up and get out there," said the source. And they did, flashing their butts and boobs all over the beach!

As Radar reported, Kris had expected that her trophy daughter, Kim, would be able to save the show by letting fans in on her recovery from her horrific robbery in Paris. Unfortunately, ratings only continued to spiral.

Not even Kim's makeup collaboration with Kylie Jenner, 19, has been enough to bring back her fleeting fans!

Desperate for a new storyline, Kris has turned to Khloe. "Kris offered Khloe and Tristan several million to do an on-camera wedding," the insider told Radar.

Not even Kris' supermodel spawn, Kendall Jenner, 21, is safe from the momager's mania! The source said Mama Kardashian is frantic after her supermodel spawn's Pepsi ad blew up in controversy.

And just when it couldn't get any more pathetic, Radar has learned that Scott Disick and Tyga are shopping their own reality show, sending Kris past her limit!

"Kris is even using Blac Chyna to get ratings," the insider said, adding, "She told her to up the drama and Blac Chyna isn't even her kid!"