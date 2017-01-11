1 of 7
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Is Kourtney Kardashian ready to tell the world about her fourth child? Click through these six slides to find out if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed her shocking baby news!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
She also confessed that she's been skipping workouts with her sister, Khloe.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"Kourtney is pregnant in her first trimester," an insider told Radar at the time, adding that she has only told family and friends at this point.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Kardashian and Disick are already parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Their relationship has been on-and-off, with their most recent breakup happening shortly after Reign's birth.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Do you think Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy? Sound off in the comments!
X
Share this: