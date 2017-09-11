Kourtney K Holds Hands With Droopy-Eyed Penelope After Daddy Scott’s Meltdown thumbnail

Kourtney K Holds Hands With Droopy-Eyed Penelope After Daddy Scott’s Meltdown

The mom of three steps out amid her custody battle shocker with trainwreck Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian walked with a droopy-eyed Penelope Disick to the doctor’s office in Los Angeles, amid Scott Disick’s shocking health crisis, RadarOnline.com has learned. The adorable five-year-old looked upset as she reluctantly followed her mom to the appointment. As Radar recently revealed, Kourtney has revoked many of Scott’s privileges to see their children after his terrifying mental breakdown. He has not seemed to notice, as he was spotted partying hard this past weekend while doting mom Kourtney staying taking care of their three kids. Click through for the latest gossip.
As Radar previously reported, Kourtney, 38, has taken drastic measures to protect her children after boozy daddy Scott’s shocking hospitalization.
“Scott doesn’t have custody,” of his children, said an insider. “Now Kourtney isn’t going to give him anything more than just supervised visits with the kids.”
Kourtney and Scott, 34, are parents to Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. “She is worried that they’re getting older and can see what a mess he is now so she tries to limit the time they spend with him,” added the insider.
After many a boozy-bender, the troubled “Lord” suffered a meltdown caused by a chronic health problem he has been battling for years.
A source claimed that the incident came after the star failed to take medications he is prescribed.
“Kourtney and Scott know that the incident was caused by him not taking medications that he is prescribed. Scott was compliant with the hospital doctor’s orders and was released,” said the source.
Despite it all, Scott was seen partying this weekend, amid Kourtney’s custody threats!
Do you think Kourtney is right to keep the kids away from Scott? Sound off in the comments below.

