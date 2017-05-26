1 of 9
Loved up Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen leaving Cannes with their boyfriends on a private jet Friday afternoon — see the photos.
It's been a long week of yacht cuddling and sunbathing for Kendall and Kourtney, who were spotted heading to a private jet with boy toys A$AP Rocky and Younes Bendjima. The foursome may have attempted to go incognito, but their outfits were a scream.
As Radar readers know, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick showed up in Cannes just hours after the star, bringing much-younger hookup Bella Thorne.
A source insists that Disick only went to Cannes after seeing the photos of Kardashian and her new man looking loved-up in the same location.
Sure enough, a few days in Disick ditched Thorne and was spotted making out with ex Chloe Bartoli.
To make matters worse, the insider dished that Kourtney even had to leave a club to avoid a run-in with Scott!
"She is completely creeped out by the fact that he is there and that he called her a cradle robber," the insider said of the former couple, who are clearly not on speaking terms.
According to a source close to Kourtney: "She actually really does like [Younes] and yes, she has met his mom and other family members. She is so into this dude and cannot stop talking about the rockstar sex they are having. Kourtney is not stupid, she knows when she is being used. And she also knows when a guy is into her for what he can get out of her. At the same time, this is a win-win situation for her. He makes her feel like she deserves to feel and that is something Scott simply could no longer do."
Asked if Scott was jealous for her fling, the insider said, “Scott does not give a f**k abut anything other than himself and his booze.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
