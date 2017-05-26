"She is completely creeped out by the fact that he is there and that he called her a cradle robber," the insider said of the former couple, who are clearly not on speaking terms.

According to a source close to Kourtney: "She actually really does like [Younes] and yes, she has met his mom and other family members. She is so into this dude and cannot stop talking about the rockstar sex they are having. Kourtney is not stupid, she knows when she is being used. And she also knows when a guy is into her for what he can get out of her. At the same time, this is a win-win situation for her. He makes her feel like she deserves to feel and that is something Scott simply could no longer do."