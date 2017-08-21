Kourtney Kardashian ‘Absolutely Furious’ Over Boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s Date With Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian
had a meltdown behind closed doors after finding out about her model boyfriend Younes Bendjima
's flirty lunch date with Sofia Richie. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out how the reality star is dealing with his deception.
"She ripped into Younes demanding answers and accusing him of making her look like a fool," the insider dished of the couple
, who met last fall at Paris Fashion Week.
"This is history repeating itself all over again as far as Kourt's concerned," noted the insider of the reality star, who dealt with her fair share of deception while with sketchy Scott Disick.
However, conceded the insider, Kardashian may be overreacting: "Younes was taken aback, because he and Sofia have been friends for a while and he insists they're more like brother than sister."
Added the insider, "He accepted Kourtney's new rule that he needs to reign in the flirty body language around other girls and inform her in advance before anything like this incident happens ever again."
