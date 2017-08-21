Kourtney Kardashian ‘Absolutely Furious’ Over Boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s Date With Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian had a meltdown behind closed doors after finding out about her model boyfriend Younes Bendjima 's flirty lunch date with Sofia Richie. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out how the reality star is dealing with his deception. Photo credit: MEGA

"She ripped into Younes demanding answers and accusing him of making her look like a fool," the insider dished of the couple , who met last fall at Paris Fashion Week. Photo credit: MEGA

"This is history repeating itself all over again as far as Kourt's concerned," noted the insider of the reality star, who dealt with her fair share of deception while with sketchy Scott Disick. Photo credit: MEGA

"If Younes thinks he can turn into another Scott he's wrong ," blasted the insider. Photo credit: MEGA

However, conceded the insider, Kardashian may be overreacting: "Younes was taken aback, because he and Sofia have been friends for a while and he insists they're more like brother than sister." Photo credit: MEGA