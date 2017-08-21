Kourtney Kardashian ‘Absolutely Furious’ Over Boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s Date With Sofia Richie thumbnail

Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Absolutely Furious’ Over Boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s Date With Sofia Richie

The reality mom is 'demanding answers' from her model man.

By
Posted on
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Absolutely Furious’ Over Boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s Date With Sofia Richie thumbnail
View gallery 8
MEGA
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Absolutely Furious’ Over Boyfriend Younes Bendjima’s Date With Sofia Richie
1 of 8
Kourtney Kardashian had a meltdown behind closed doors after finding out about her model boyfriend Younes Bendjima's flirty lunch date with Sofia Richie. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out how the reality star is dealing with his deception.

Photo credit: MEGA

Bendjima, 24, and 18-year-old Richie were spotted at Liquid Juice Bar in Los Angeles on Aug. 17. The two were laughing and seemed especially cozy with each other.

Photo credit: MEGA

Kardashian, 38, at first tried to brush off Benjima's flirty date with Richie, but she quickly melted down and she's now "absolutely furious," an insider exclusively revealed to Radar.

Photo credit: MEGA

"She ripped into Younes demanding answers and accusing him of making her look like a fool," the insider dished of the couple, who met last fall at Paris Fashion Week.

Photo credit: MEGA

"This is history repeating itself all over again as far as Kourt's concerned," noted the insider of the reality star, who dealt with her fair share of deception while with sketchy Scott Disick.

Photo credit: MEGA

"If Younes thinks he can turn into another Scott he's wrong," blasted the insider.

Photo credit: MEGA

However, conceded the insider, Kardashian may be overreacting: "Younes was taken aback, because he and Sofia have been friends for a while and he insists they're more like brother than sister."

Photo credit: MEGA

Added the insider, "He accepted Kourtney's new rule that he needs to reign in the flirty body language around other girls and inform her in advance before anything like this incident happens ever again." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments