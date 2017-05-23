1 of 10
Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star Kourtney Kardashian certainly knows how to keep her 23-year-old model boy toy Younes Bendima coming back for more! This past weekend, Kardashian, 38, jetted off to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival with her new love, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that they are getting serious! Click through 9 sexy photos of the hot-bodied baby momma to find out what ex, Scott Disick, thinks of her new relationship.
As fans who follow the Kardashian clan know, Kourtney and Bendjima have been dating for over five months. According to an insider, she has even met his mom!
“When they were together in Paris last December, Younes insisted she meet his mom. He’s a real mama’s boy and wanted her to meet Kourtney before it got out that they were an item,” said a source.
“Kourtney loves his family values. He spends every spare moment he can in Paris with his mom, who wants him to settle down and start a family,” the insider said.
And although these photos definitely show that the two have gotten very close, is Bendjima just another one of Kardashian’s many men?
According to the insider, he is a keeper! “She actually really does like Younes,” a second source told Radar.
As previously reported, the secret lovers were first photographed together in December. At the time, Kardashian was still stuck in an on-again, off-again relationship with baby daddy, Scott Disick, 33.
But now that Kardashian and Disick are done for good, the source said, “Kourtney cannot stop talking about Younes and the rock star sex that the two of them are having. She is not stupid and knows when she is being used, but she is convinced that this is for real!”
“Younes treats Kourtney like she deserves to be treated and that is something that Scott could no longer do,” the insider added. “Scott honestly does not care about anything right now other than himself and his booze!”
Do you think that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima make a good couple? Sound off in the comments below.
