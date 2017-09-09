Kim Kardashian Shocks NY Fashionistas In See Through Leggings Leather Top And Bikini Underwear

Kendall Jenner attended The Daily Front Row fifth annual Fashion Media Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel with Kim Crawford Wines. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. Kim Kardashian is bringing sexy back! The reality star stunned onlookers at a glitzy event at New York Fashion Week on Friday night by wearing a very revealing outfit. Kim andattended The Daily Front Row fifth annual Fashion Media Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel with Kim Crawford Wines. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kim showed off her amazing body by sporting see-through bottoms, adding a tiny leather crop top, bikini-cut underwear and a tailored jacket. Photo credit: Getty Images

The mother-of-two turned heads with the daring ensemble that she teamed with straight white hair and clear high heels when she dazzled at the Daily Front Row's Media Awards. Photo credit: Getty Images

After that event the 36-year-old changed her look into a glamorous low-cut silver Versace dress for the Harper's Bazaar Celebration of ICONS event. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kim and her stylists have been out in force so far in New York wearing plenty of eye-catching outfits flaunting her fabulous curves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kim was joined by her sister Kendall Jenner, 21,at the event who shown by wearing a flowing off the shoulder black dress with a long trail. Photo credit: Getty Images

The pair has been having a blast at NYFW where their famous mother Kris Jenner , 62, has also been spotted too. Photo credit: Getty Images