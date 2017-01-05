1 of 8

Kim Kardashian's sex tape launched her career in 2003, but more than ten years later, RadarOnline.com has learned that the drama surrounding the video is back with a vengeance. Click through the gallery to find out why she will never be free from her XXX past!

Ray J, and her bestie, Jonathan Cheban, launched a vicious war! Kim K Superstar exploded back into the news as her ex,, and her bestie,launched a vicious war!

While Kardashian, 36, slowly entered back into public life, her sex tape was front and center again as Ray J bragged about the video on the UK's Celebrity Big Brother show. But Kardashian had a trick up her sleeve to combat the attack on her reputation.

While Ray J exploited Kardashian's naked past, Cheban was planning a surprise visit to the house to defend his best friend!

"Ray J has no idea what he's up against with Jonathan," a source close to the situation told Radar. "He will defend Kim to the death." And that includes showing up on air!

The sex tape showdown is sure to be a ratings bonanza for the UK franchise , said the insider. "Everything about Kim does well, and Jonathan and Ray J know that," the source told Radar. "Talking about her sex tape is a huge big deal."

Kardashian's trusty friend recently landed in the UK to be a contestant on a reality dating show, but is now planning to ambush Ray J on the set of CBB, said the source. Cheban even taunted him on Twitter, writing: "What a loser #CBB (you know who I'm talking about)."