First Photos! See Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Stay-At-Home-Mom Surrogate

Hollywood's most precious cargo — the unborn child of Kim Kardashian
and Kanye West —
is being carried by a stay-at-home mom who's being paid a paltry $75,000 by the filthy rich couple! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the surrogate, pictured for the first time, displaying her baby bump during a family outing!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Reality TV star Kardashian, 36, and rapper West, 40, opted for a surrogate after doctors told Kardashian
that her own life would be at risk if she had a natural birth after having complications during her pregnancies with daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 1. "They chose a woman with experience," dished an insider.
"This isn't her first surrogacy. She did it in 2014, and everything went great," said the insider.
The woman carrying the stars
' baby girl, who's due around the New Year, is a 27-year-old married mother of two whose name is being withheld by Radar.
In a surprise twist, she's a Keeping Up with the Kardashians super-fan! "She's watched all of the shows, and Kim's vanity was touched when she found out," said the insider. "When Kim and Kanye invited her to their house in L.A. to meet for the first time, it was a surreal moment."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kardashian and West are worth a total of $335 million, and according to a contract — seen by Radar — the surrogate's final payday will be an estimated $75,000, including medical expenses and a monthly "discomfort" allowance of $4,500. She'll earn $2,000 more if she gives birth by cesarean, and $5,000 if she miraculously gives birth to twins! The surrogate and her husband are also given a budget
for travel to and from medical appointments.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kardashian and West's baby joy nearly turned tragic when the surrogate suffered a health scare that threatened the life of their unborn daughter! "It was scary," a source told Radar. "The doctors put her on bed rest." Luckily, the woman recovered, and although she's suffering from fatigue, "the pregnancy is going well."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
The couple's picture-perfect family was the reason Kardashian and West chose the woman as their surrogate. "They knew she was 'the one' after they watched a promotional video where she talked about the surrogate process with her own family," an insider confided. "Kim liked her immediately and Kanye thought she looked a little like Kim, which no doubt helped her get selected."
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Photo credit: Getty Images