1 of 8

Kim Kardashian is back and blingier than ever! The reality star was spotted today traipsing around New York City in a fur coat and covered with gold chains. Click through the gallery to see Kardashian up to her old tricks!

Kardashian put her breasts on display in a low-cut blouse that revealed her ample cleavage in the Big Apple on January 16, 2017. She seemed to have no fear of showing off her assets after 17 people were arrested in France following her brutal armed robbery.

Fresh off her trip to Dubai, Kardashian continued with her neutral-toned style makeover , but with a luxurious coat topping off the outfit. Was it fur, though, or faux?

Kanye West couldn't hide her bling, with a gold lip ring and three heavy gold chains around her neck. Despite her pledge to change her ways, Radar exclusively reported that she is cooking up a scheme to cash in on her transformation by Mrs.couldn't hide her bling, with a gold lip ring and three heavy gold chains around her neck. Despite her pledge to change her ways, Radar exclusively reported that she is cooking up a scheme to cash in on her transformation by creating another photo book . "She wants to give fans a glimpse of her new lie and her new self," an insider told Radar.

Pascal Duvier spoke out The KUWTK star was only seen with one bodyguard in NYC. Meanwhile, her former security head,spoke out recently about her attack . "I don't like to waste my time on thoughts about 'what if' or 'what could have been if. . .'. Many good and many bad things happen," he told Fairfax media. "Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can't choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything."

The leaked transcripts of Kardashian's police report after the robbery detailed her harrowing experience. "I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath…" she recalled. "We went in the room…and they pushed me on the bed …they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in[to]…my bathtub."

Kardashian's breast were busting out of her simple white top. While she showed off her ample chest, suspects were under arrest in France for her $11 million heist