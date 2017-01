The KUWTK star was only seen with one bodyguard in NYC. Meanwhile, her former security head,spoke out recently about her attack . "I don't like to waste my time on thoughts about 'what if' or 'what could have been if. . .'. Many good and many bad things happen," he told Fairfax media. "Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can't choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything."