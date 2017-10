Kim Kardashian had a very unhappy birthday bash last night at Carousel Restaurant in Los Angeles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians beauty, who turned 37 last Saturday, looked miserable with hubby Kanye West while out with family and friends — and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she was in a “foul mood” the entire evening! Click through photos inside the bash to find out why. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“It was more like an unhappy birthday party than anything else,” the insider revealed, adding, “It was one of the most miserable gatherings ever.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Kim was in a foul mood and barely said two words to Kanye the entire night,” the source added. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kanye did not do anything special for Kim this year like he has in the past,” the source said. “In fact, they looked like they didn’t even like each other let alone love each other.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Kim really did not even want to be there and said that she is still very upset that they have not caught the people who robbed their cars,” the source told Radar. Photo credit: BACKGRID