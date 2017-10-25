Kim’s Son Saint Steals Spotlight In Rare Public Outing Amid Star’s $150 Million Deal

Kim Kardashian
may be making headlines all across the globe for her lucrative $150 million TV deal
, but the reality star's son Saint West
stole his famous mother's spotlight on Wednesday in an extremely rare public outing
, and RadarOnline.com has obtained all the incredible photos. Kardashian, who is said to be getting the most cash out of the lucrative deal
, celebrated her 37th birthday with Saint, daughter North
and sister Kourtney
at Disneyland. Click through to see the images of Saint all grown up and sporting cornrows!
The happy family was seen enjoying many of the park’s rides including Gadget GO Coaster, dumbo, the Monster’s inc ride as they snacked on Churro’s.
Kim and her kids wore dark clothes as the temperatures reached 104 degrees in Anaheim.
The group was flanked by five of Kim’s personal bodyguards and two VIP tour guides.
The famous clan is celebrating after it was revealed they are getting the lion’s share of the family’s new $150 million TV deal for their hugely successful Keeping Up With The Kardashians show on E!.
As readers know, momager Kris Jenner inked a massive $150 million contract to keep her famous family on-air and syndicated in 167 countries until 2019.
A source close to the family revealed to Radar exclusively that Kim will get the most cash out of the deal. “Kim was given a significantly higher portion of the pie than the rest of her sisters, aside from Kylie.”
Kim’s wealth competes with that of Kylie Jenner, 20, who pocketed $420 million in just a mere 18 months due to her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics. “Kylie was willing to take less money because she made such a killing off her makeup line,” spilled the snitch. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.