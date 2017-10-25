Kim’s Son Saint Steals Spotlight In Rare Public Outing Amid Star’s $150 Million Deal

The happy family was seen enjoying many of the park’s rides including Gadget GO Coaster, dumbo, the Monster’s inc ride as they snacked on Churro’s. Photo credit: MEGA

Kim and her kids wore dark clothes as the temperatures reached 104 degrees in Anaheim. Photo credit: MEGA

The group was flanked by five of Kim’s personal bodyguards and two VIP tour guides. Photo credit: MEGA

The famous clan is celebrating after it was revealed they are getting the lion’s share of the family’s new $150 million TV deal for their hugely successful Keeping Up With The Kardashians show on E!. Photo credit: MEGA

As readers know, momager Kris Jenner inked a massive $150 million contract to keep her famous family on-air and syndicated in 167 countries until 2019. Photo credit: MEGA

A source close to the family revealed to Radar exclusively that Kim will get the most cash out of the deal. “Kim was given a significantly higher portion of the pie than the rest of her sisters, aside from Kylie.” Photo credit: MEGA