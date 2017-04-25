1 of 8

Kim Kardashian's untouched, photoshop-free bikini photos broke the internet with the cruelest comments ever. Now RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the reality star is "crushed" over the big butt backlash.

"UGLY. VOMITING," a person on Twitter wrote about Kardashian's untouched bikini butt shots, and it was comments like that that left her devastated. "Kim is really upset about what people are saying," a family insider told Radar. "This was a huge eye opener for her, she sees that SO many people are so vicious and it has really hurt her feelings."

Kardashian, who was on a wild vacation with her sister and a group of girlfriends when the butt backlash erupted, was hurt by the comments. "Kim is crushed that people are being so mean to her about the cellulite on her butt," the source revealed.

"Kim was almost in tears, almost crying about how sadistic people are," the source told Radar about her secret despair.

Plagued with the onslaught of mean comments, the source told Radar that Kardashian was putting on a brave face and using her sense of humor to fend off the cruelty. She even tweeted a joke about her look, writing: "Oh and as for me you ask?...I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body."

"Kim feels like she just gets abused over everything lately and it is depressing for her," the source told Radar. "She isn't used to being so hated."