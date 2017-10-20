Cops Swarm Kimye’s Mansion After Horrifying Robbery — See The Photos!

Radar has obtained the first photos of inside the famous couple's robbery nightmare. Authorities were photographed at the duo's shared mansion inside the gated Bel-Air community. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As readers know, two suspects were seen breaking into a vehicle allegedly belonging to Kardashian, and are now being sought by authorities.

"Kim is blaming her security team and she is really shaken up right now," a family insider told Radar. "She doesn't even understand how her security could have even let someone get close to their house and she honestly does not really want to even return to that house again. This is just one of Kim and Kanye 's five houses."

"Kim thought that the Bel Air property would be a safe place to live while they are waiting for their super mansion to be finished. It is in a private community in Bel Air!"

The intruders managed to get so close that the couple's security team pulled guns on them, according to reports. Sources says the suspects ran away the moment the saw the drawn weapons.